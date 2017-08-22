Your broadcast if hypocritical, inflammatory, former Jonathan aide tells Buhari

The broadcast to Nigerians on Monday morning, two days after his return from the United Kingdom for medical treatment, has been described as hypocritical by Reno Omokri, an aide of former Nigerian president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Omokri, who was Jonathan’s Special Assistant on New Media, in a post on his Facebook page dismissed president Buhari’s broadcast as inflammatory

Describing the President’s five-minute broadcast as a waste of time, Omokri said President Buhari spent time sermonizing instead of letting Nigerians know how much was spent on his 104-day treatment in London. He said:

“The father of inflammatory comments gives a broadcast warning against; you guessed right, inflammatory comments! What a hypocritical broadcast! What a waste of five minutes of my time. Instead of sermonizing, he should have told us how much of our money he has spent on his health! Can you imagine the President of America using America’s money to treat himself yet refusing to tell America how much of their money he spent? Think of this the next time you criticize Donald J. Trump”.

Insisting that Nigerians have a right to know how much was spent on his treatment, Omokri advised those attacking Nigerians insisting on knowing what was spent on treating the president during his stay in London:

“For good measure, you should also look at your hypocritical face in the mirror because the reflection you see is one of the problems of Nigeria. Ex President Goodluck Jonathan signed the Freedom of Information Act into law on May 28, 2011. Until the APC repeal that law, Nigerians have a RIGHT to know how much of our money was spent on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health!”