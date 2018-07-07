Your Edo rigging template won’t work in Ekiti, Fayose replies Oshiomhole

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said nothing is haunting him and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party as the people of the state go to poll next Saturday to elect a new governor.

He said he and his party simply demand the conduct of a credible, free and fair election, declaring that plan to use what he called the “Edo State option” in Ekiti next Saturday would fail.

This is just as the governor said he won the June 21, 2014 governorship election fair and square and that the credibility of the election was attested to by local and international observers such as the American Government, and the British Department for International Development among others.

The governor, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, was reacting to a statement credited to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, that he and the PDP were being haunted and jittery about the coming election.

“Oshiomole’s secret plan to use his fraudulent Edo template in Ekiti will never work and it will attract injurious consequences. This is because Ekiti people are resolutely determined to resist rigging right on the spot.

“Contrary to Adams’ diatribe, rumour peddling and rabble rousing unbecoming of an ex- governor and national chairman of the ruling party, Fayose and PDP are only interested in a credible election.

“Fayose and PDP are raising the alarm because of tell-tale signs that APC and Fayemi are plotting to rig the election.

“The statements by top APC leaders including its former chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun that they must capture Ekiti by all means are very instructive in this regard.”

Fayose added that the 2014 governorship election that the APC and its leaders tried to rubbish, was declared by the US and the international community as free and fair and as a reference point for future elections in Nigeria.

He advised Oshiomhole to face the crisis rocking his party and allow people of Ekiti to freely choose their leader.

“If Adams Oshiomhole still has problems with that election, he should address his misgivings to the US and the international community.

“Besides, APC challenged the election up to the Supreme Court but lost. Is Adams Oshiomhole disputing and despising the highest court of the land? It must be noted that he himself became governor by the same court judgment.”