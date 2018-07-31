Adamu attacking me to save self from EFCC – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Monday attacked Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West), describing the former governor of Nasarawa State as “a compulsive liar and an unreliable man who will do or say anything to suit his situation at any point in time.”

Saraki was reacting to the claim by Adamu that he (Saraki) once referred to Senator Dino Melaye as a clown in a private chat with him (Adamu).

The Senate President, in a statement issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, alleged that Adamu had been peddling insults and lies against him but he had ignored him out of respect for his age.

Saraki said, “I have deliberately ignored the antics of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, especially his constant media attacks on me and the Senate since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission dusted his file on alleged case of corruption and also went ahead to arraign his son in court.

“So far, I had refrained from responding in kind out of respect for his age. However, it seems he has misread my maturity and respect for docility. He feels the best way to play his self-survival game and ingratiate himself to the government in order to save his skin is for him to be seen to be fighting Saraki, even if that would require him to tell brazen lies and peddle mischief in his old age.

“However, I feel his latest statement in an interview with a national newspaper (not The PUNCH) deserves a reaction from me.”

The Senate President pointed out that he could not have referred to Melaye, being a colleague, as a clown, knowing that from available records, “Senator Melaye has so far outshined and has performed better than Senator Abdullahi in terms of the number of bills sponsored, motion raised and contributions to debate on the floor.”

Saraki said it was clear that Adamu’s seven years could not be compared to Melaye’s three years in the Senate.

“Senator Adamu is free to challenge this assertion by showing his records,” the Senate President said.

Saraki stated that Adamu’s statements should not be relied upon.

“Well, since Senator Abdullahi Adamu became the attack dog of the executive in the Senate, using language unbecoming of a man of his age against me and other colleagues who he perceived he needs to disparage to reassure his handlers in the Presidency, I have realised that he simply deserves our sympathy. I am sure those he thinks he is working for know he is a man who is only useful for the present moment,” Saraki added.

Efforts made by our correspondent to get Adamu’s reaction to Saraki’s allegations but failed. Several calls made to his telephone line were not picked. He had yet to reply to a text message sent to him as of press time on Monday.