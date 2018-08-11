Two killed in kogi bye election , as the coalition of PDP, ADC , SDP calls for cancellation of election

The coalition of all Political Parties that contested today’s bye election in Kogi State have rejected the conduct of Lokoja Kogi Federal Constituency bye election for government induced harrassment, intimidation and disruption of voting process in some polling units.

The political parties that rejected the polls are Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress, Accord Party, and Social Democratic Party.

Just as the parties described as horrible the alleged shooting by the APC thugs of two prominent citizens who were hired to snatch ballot boxes at Maigeri polling units in lokoja.

The parties described today’s Lokoja Kogi federal constituency bye election as lacking credibility, met the least standard of electioneering any where ever in the world.

The three political parties said today’s bye election was characterized by the use of Security Agencies to disrupt the election.

The parties said the State government officials were given cover by the Police, SARS, to protect political thugs in police uniforms to snatching ballot boxes, called for the outright cancellation of the exercise.

They particularly fingered the Kogi State Chief of Staff Edward Onoja for using security agencies, and thugs to disrupt election in most polling units in Lokoja.

They particularly said with the cover of security agencies, thugs carted away ballot boxes snatching boxes in Paparanda, St Mary Primary School, Adankolo, Bishop Crowther Lokoja and several other units in KOGI LGA.

They particularly fingered the Council Administrators of Kogi, Omala, Okene, Ijumu amongst others as government officials who perpetrated violence and used political thugs and the security agencies to make the bye election lacked credibility.

The political parties Wondered when ADC to governor Yahaya Bello and OC Mopol dishing out command to their men to aid thugs to snatch boxes at the units that it was glaring that they were loosing.

The parties said the bye election was characterised by vote buying, with the APC opening shops in polling centres to buy votes, added that the election was compromised, thus faulting the credibility of the election.

Aside the press conference the parties said it has however reported its complaints to INEC, and Security agencies to address the irregularities it observed in the election.

It particularly called the attention of President Mohammadu Buhari to set up an enquiry that would determine the level of violence perpetrated by the APC led administration leading to several deaths on the peace and law abiding citizens of the state.