MFM commissions new church for Bwari, Abuja Law School residents

Residents of Bwari, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT as well as Students of the Nigerian Law School, Bwari Campus are full of high hopes and expectations as they get set to receive the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire And Miracles Ministries, MFM Dr DK Olukoya to Commission the Region 41, Law School Church.

The Congregation and Regional Overseer of the Church, Pastor Joel Idaye have been working day and night to put finishing touches to the mighty edifice to be commissioned.

The General Overseer of the church is also expected to hold Deliverance Crusade on the same day tagged: ‘’Unlocking Your Hidden Treasures’’.

According to the Regional Overseer of the church, Pastor Joel Idaye, he described the coming of the General Overseer to the Region as a unique opportunity which the church will not take for granted.

He attributed the visit of Dr. Olukoya, to the favour of God which the church enjoys and added that the Region is privileged to have him.

According to information on the Church website, the church was inaugurated in May 2011 at an hotel in Bwari, before moving to the Nigeria Law School Chapel in June 2012.

The church later moved to its present and permanent location on 16th November 2012.

“To the Glory of God Almighty, the beautiful church edifice will be dedicated by Dr. D. K. Olukoya, on the 26th January, 2019 by 10:00am”, Pastor Idaye said.