APPRECIATING THE ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA

These are Nigerian Soldiers. Their passion is to serve. Their line of duty demands that they may pay the supreme sacrifice. A journey of no return.

They stay awake so we can live in peace and united as a nation.

Leaving wives, children and parents without knowing if tomorrow may come or not. For a soldier the future is uncertain, living only each day at a time because his love for the nation supercedes all environmental challenges.

Pray for them, support them.

The least we can do as Nigerians is to appreciate the Armed Forces as its being done globally.