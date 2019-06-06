Amnesty International, other non-state actors endangering Nigerians – Report

The Centre for International and Strategy Studies (CISS) has said the activities of Amnesty International and other non-state actors are endangering lives and destabilising the peace of Nigeria through its politically motivated propaganda.

Owing to AI’s ceaseless accusation against the Federal Government, CISS commissioned a two part extensive research that scrutinised the issues canvassed by the London based group.

Upon completion of this exercise, however, CISS discovered that AI has an agenda to destroy Nigeria and the serenity the nation enjoys.

These facts were made public in a presentation signed by Prof Ahmed S. Danfulani, Chancellor CISS Nigeria, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the report, there is an increasing suspicion that Amnesty International was acting a script to cause relative unrest in Nigeria through its activities.

The group further added that this much was corroborated by the Nigerian government when it stated that the organization’s operations in Nigeria seem geared towards damaging the morale of the Nigerian military in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

CISS’ findings further exposed how AI tactically supported Boko Haram, ISWAP and IPOB.

“ The Centre for International and Strategy Studies was able to identify areas where it can be said that the activities of Amnesty International seem to be in support of Boko Haram terrorists. This much was established with the way and manner it carries on with what can be term propaganda against the Nigerian government.

“ Amnesty International in a report in 2018 had alleged that it had obtained footage of a shocking and unconscionable use of deadly force by soldiers and police against IMN members. The report further claimed that the video footage and eyewitness testimonies consistently show that the Nigerian military dispersed peaceful gatherings by firing live ammunition without warning, in clear violation of Nigerian and international law.

“ It was also discovered that Amnesty International took up the role of the mouthpiece of the deadly IMN and feigned ignorance to all its evil acts against the Nigerian state. This much was visible in its reports that were scrutinized for the sake of arriving at a logical conclusion.

“ The actions of Amnesty International as speculated in some quarters are aimed towards tactic support for militant groups in Nigeria that have caused untold hardship to innocent women and children. The Indigenous People of Biafra is not an exception in this trend. In several reports scrutinized, it was realized that Amnesty International always feign ignorance to acts of lawlessness carried out by IPOB.”

After this painstaking research work on the Human rights compliance of the Nigerian government in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities, CISS, however, recommended the following:

“ Amnesty international’s operations in Nigeria is the plot of a bigger scheme to paint the Nigerian Army in bad light before the international community and cause a systematic and gradual disintegration of Nigeria.

“ That the Nigerian government is indeed Human Rights complaint in its operations in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

“ That the Nigerian government should reject every form of recommendation from Amnesty International until it can prove to the world that it is not against the Nigerian state through its actions and inactions.

“ That Amnesty International must as a matter of policy avail to Nigerians details of their research methodology in the compilation of its annual reports.

“ That Amnesty International must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that its core objectives are in tandem with international best practices that stipulates objectivity and fairness to all concerned.

“ That Amnesty International has not been fair to the efforts of the Nigerian government in the quest towards ensuring that Nigeria is free from the clutches of terrorist organizations.

“ That the Nigerian Government has displayed sufficient efforts towards keeping to its obligations in terms of human rights compliance. “