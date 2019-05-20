Buhari appoints Yadudu Managing Director FAAN

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

According to a statement Monday by Deputy Director Press & Public Affairs , Ministry of Transportation (Aviation), James Odaudu the new MD is to take over from the erstwhile Managing Director, Engr. Saleh Dunoma.

An ICAO / ACI accredited International Airport Professional, Captain Yadudu was until his new appointment, the Director of Airport Operations of the Authority.

He also holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems , Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, amongst others.

His appointment takes immediate effect.