Cristiane: Brazil striker makes Women’s World Cup history in win over Jamaica

Brazil striker scored the first hat-trick of the Women’s World Cup and became the oldest player in the tournament’s history to hit a treble as Brazil beat debutants Jamaica 3-0 in Group C.

The 34-year-old Cristiane, replacing injured six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta, netted in the 15th, 50th and 64th minute in front of a 17,000 crowd at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.Aged 34 years and 25 days, she beat the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a hat-trick in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain at Russia 2018.

Cristiane (2ndR) is congratulated by teammates after scoring.

It was a chastening tournament debut for the Reggae Girlz, who had goalkeeper Sydney Schneider to thank for a number of fine saves, including a penalty from Andressa Alves with the score at 1-0.

Cristiane completed her triple with a fine free kick in the 64th minute as Brazil ended a poor recent run of nine straight defeats.The match was also notable for the appearance of midfielder Formiga for Brazil, becoming the first player to appear at seven Women’s World Cups and at 41 years and 98 days the oldest to appear in the tournament.

“Our attack was a huge point of satisfaction,” Brazil coach Vadao said after the convincing victory.”Especially Cristiane, who the coaching staff has always believed in despite her injuries.”

Vadao was also hopeful Marta would be available for Thursday’s game against Australia in Montpellier, which takes on added importance after the opening loss for the Matildas.

