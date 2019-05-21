Emefiele: Group urges Buhari on culture of transparency, appointment of competent persons

The Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency, CESJET, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to sustain what it termed its “culture of transparency” in the critical sector as a panacea towards a just nation for her citizens.

It noted that such in the security sectors where Mr. President has demonstrated that competence must come above ethnic and religious coloration in the choice of his pillars has seen the nation emerging stronger out of the worst insurgency and economic recession within a short period of time.

CESJET, which was reacting to the re-appointment of Mr Godwin Emefiele as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, said the President has always gotten it right on security and the economy through his competent appointees.

Comrade Isaac Ikpa, Executive Director of the group, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, called on the apex bank boss and others holding strategic offices in the economic sector to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to render quality and selfless services to the country in our quest to make Nigeria great again.

His statement below

CESJET notes with enthusiasm the recent reappointment of Godwin Emefeile as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for another term of five years in reward for his outstanding stewardship in the past five years.

CESJET sees the reappointment of Godwin Emefiele as one made in the overall interest of the country and devoid of ethnic or religious sentiments. This is indeed a welcome development and a departure from the norm where ethnicity and religion are placed above merit and competence.

President Muhammadu Buhari has by his action demonstrated a Pan-Nigerian spirit geared towards nation-building that requires equity and transparency in the conduct of government business.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sufficiently exhibited this much in the choice of his appointments in critical sectors such as the economy and security since the advent of the administration in 2015.

This is quite commendable, and CESJET wishes to state that such actions are for the public good and a step towards the right direction towards eliminating the feeling of ethnic and religious superiority which have been the bane of the myriad of the challenge confronting us as a people and a country.

CESJET also wishes to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of appointees into key strategic offices in the economic and security sectors of Nigeria that has been based strictly on merit, competence, and transparency.

CESJET consequently calls on Godwin Emefiele and others holding strategic offices in the economic sector to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to render quality and selfless services to the country in our quest to make Nigeria great again.

This is especially so as their actions and inaction would either make or mar the current efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to take Nigeria to the next level to reclaim our pride of place in the comity of Nations.

They should also realize that the impact of their stewardship must continually impact on the masses which constitute a critical constituency in the scheme of things in Nigeria, and as such any that would be against their interest would mean a betrayal of the trust reposed in them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

CESJET also charges those in the critical security sector to continue to render their invaluable services in the tedious task of keeping Nigeria safe and secured and free from both internal and external threats.

CESJET commends their efforts so far mainly in the fight against terrorism in North East Nigeria and other militant groups that threatened our relative peace and tranquility. Their sacrifices have been invaluable and indeed worthy of commendation.

CESJET also wishes to use this medium to appeal to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to continue in the fashion of identifying and placing merit and competence above ethnic and religious affiliations in the conduct of government business which has resulted in the multiple gains in all aspects of the Nigerian economy in the past four years of this administration.

CESJET endorses all the appointments of President Muhammadu Buhari in the economic and security sectors and encourages him to continue in this fashion in the overall interest of Nigeria.