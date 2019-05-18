Emefiele: Reappointment of CBN Gov excites Nigerians in Europe as group lauds Buhari

The reappointment of Godwin Emefiele has continued to draw positive reactions in and out of the country, just as the Association of Nigerians in Europe have hailed the President’s decision as the final victory over ethnic and religious bigotry.

This commendation is coming barely one week after a United Kingdom-based group, Arise-Nigeria, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his reappointment the CBN Governor for another term.

Association of Nigerians in Europe in a communiqué issued at the end of the 5th Annual General, which held in Belgium to deliberate on recent happenings in Nigeria expressed excitement over the reappointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the apex bank.

The Association also commended the numerous sacrifices made by the Nigerian troops fighting terrorism in North East Nigeria and also praised the leadership of the various Armed Forces in providing sound guidance and direction for the services.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Dr. Agwu Onyeke President, Arc. Adesugun Lawal (Ukraine), Chief Adekoya (Italy), Engr. Bright Anyanwu (Spain), Mr. Godspower Smith (Germany), Chief Chuba Chime (UK) Mr. Charles Ayoola (UK), Prof. Afik Babarinde (Cyprus), Mrs. Anita Ibeh (Malta, Dr. John Umeh (Republic of Ireland) and Tobias Idoko esq (Netherlands).

It reads below.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe the umbrella organization for Nigerian Professionals in Europe having critically studied the state of affairs in Nigeria, held its 5th annual general meeting in Belgium to deliberate on the state of affairs in Nigeria, and consequently came up with the following resolutions:

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe commends President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefeile. This action is a deviation from the past, where hard work and dedication to duty are always sacrificed on the altar of politics.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe foresees a great future for Nigeria with the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari to issues in the critical sectors of the country despite the instigation of violence and criminality by politicians especially those that have refused to accept electoral defeat in good faith.

It is a known fact that the state of insecurity in Nigeria, are politically motivated in an attempt to discredit the efforts of the current administration and by extension the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On the state of the Economy, the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe commends President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring confidence on the suitability of Nigeria for businesses that have seen to a significant increase in the number of Nigerians relocating back to Nigeria to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals notes the laudable initiatives in the critical economic sectors that were implemented by the current administration in proactive ways that have caused a turnaround in the economy of Nigeria.

The Association, therefore, calls on all well-meaning Nigerians all over the world to extend their support to President Muhammadu Buhari in the quest to take Nigeria to the next level as there is nowhere else to call home, and as such we must lend a helping hand in the arduous task.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals commends the Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces for repositioning the Nigerian Military and protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria from the threats of Boko Haram terrorists and other militants’ organizations that at one point in time took the laws into their hands.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals also commends President Muhammadu Buhari for placing a high premium on the security of lives and properties in Nigeria and the tremendous support he has given to the Armed Forces in their bid to curtail the activities of terrorists, bandits and other vices in the country.

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe, after a careful assessment of the various policies of the current administration in the critical areas of the economy and security, it consequently, resolved to:

Support President Muhammadu Buhari throughout his second term in office.

Continue to drum support for the Nigerian Military in its fight against terrorism and other militant groups.

Encourage Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to join hands with the present administration to take the country forward and to the next level.