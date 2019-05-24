FEC not divided on National Carrier, Sirika says reports misquoted Amaechi

Minister of State Aviation, Hadi Sirika has provided clarification on the reason given by his colleague, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi for the suspension of the national carrier project.

Amaechi was reported as saying that the Federal Executive Council was divided in opinion over the mode of implementation of the National Carrier project.

A statement on Friday signed by Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, James Odaudu however said the Minister of State for Aviation believes that the Honourable Minister of Transportation was misquoted by the media in this respect, as the Federal Executive Council is one cohesive body that cannot be divided over any issue.

According to Senator Hadi Sirika, the Nigeria Air project has the full support of Council which deliberated on it and approved.

The statement read in part “Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Viability Gap Funding for the project be provided for in the 2019 Appropriation which the National Assembly has graciously done.

“He regrets the media mix-up and assures the general public, and, more importantly, the prospective partners and investors, that the Nigeria Air project is fully alive and on course.”