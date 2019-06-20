FG charges PDP senator with false assets declaration

The federal government has filed a three-count charge against Peter Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta north, for alleged false declaration of his assets.

The charges were filed by the office of the director of the public prosecution of the federation (DPPF) at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCB).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator had been referred to the DPPF’s office for prosecution by the special presidential investigation panel for the recovery of public property (SPIP).

In a letter which accompanied the case file, the SPIP had said Nwabooshi “is under investigation before us for possession of suspicious assets far and beyond his legitimate earnings.”

Labaran Magaji, a principal state counsel at the ministry of justice, who signed the charges, alleged Nwaoboshi’s action was contrary to section 15(1) and (2) of the CCB and tribunal act and punishable under section 23(2) of the same act.

“That you, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, adult, male, Nigerian citizen and a serving Senator representing Delta North constituency within the jurisdiction of this Tribunal did make false declaration in your asset declaration Form CCB 1 No: SEN001098 in that you refused to declare Account No: 0008600331 maintained by you with Sterling Bank (Nigeria) Ltd which is in operation since about 2015 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1) and (2) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 23 (2) of Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act Cap 015 LFN 2004,” the charges read in part.

In April, an Abuja federal high court had sacked Nwaoboshi as the senator-elect for delta north district.

The court gave the judgment in a suit filed against him by Ned Nwoko, his rival, who had challenged his emergence as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the state primary election.

The court had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Nwoko as the PDP candidate, having established before the court that he scored the highest number of votes in the said primary.

But in May, a court of appeal judgement vacated the lower court’s ruling and reinstated Nwaoboshi as the duly elected senator.

