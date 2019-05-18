FULL LIST: Dozie, Odili, Dasuki… the billionaires who own MTN Nigeria

Going public on Thursday, MTN Nigeria has brought itself under the scrutiny of the investing public; all its progress and otherwise will now be subject to the corporate governance laws of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In line with this, the press also has a duty to monitor how transparent or opaque a public limited company is, at every point of its institutional history.

TheCable obtained the list of shareholders, who now own billions in the second biggest company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

While the MTN Nigeria is still controlled by MTN Group, the parent country, some notable Nigerians hold billions in the telecommunications company.

Here’s a full list of those who own MTN Nigeria as at May 17, 2019.

SHAREHOLDER VALUE IN NAIRA PERCENTAGE HOLD MTN International Limited 1.68 trillion 76.08 Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited 213.7 billion 9.64 Mobile Telephone Network 60.95 billion 2.75 Government Employees Pension Fund 38.69 billion 1.75 Victor Odili 87.87 billion 3.96 Pascal Dozie 37.07 billion 1.67 Sani Mohammed Bello 28.87 billion 1.30 Babatunde Folawiyo 23.83 billion 1.08 Gbenga Oyebode 19.80 billion 0.89 Ahmed Dasuki 19.35 billion 0.87 Karl Olutokun Toriola 100.10 million 0.005 Total 2.22 trillion 100

SOURCE: TheCable