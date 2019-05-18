FULL LIST: Dozie, Odili, Dasuki… the billionaires who own MTN Nigeria

Going public on Thursday, MTN Nigeria has brought itself under the scrutiny of the investing public; all its progress and otherwise will now be subject to the corporate governance laws of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In line with this, the press also has a duty to monitor how transparent or opaque a public limited company is, at every point of its institutional history.

TheCable obtained the list of shareholders, who now own billions in the second biggest company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

While the MTN Nigeria is still controlled by MTN Group, the parent country, some notable Nigerians hold billions in the telecommunications company.

Here’s a full list of those who own MTN Nigeria as at May 17, 2019.

SHAREHOLDERVALUE IN NAIRAPERCENTAGE HOLD
MTN International Limited1.68 trillion76.08
Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited213.7 billion9.64
Mobile Telephone Network60.95 billion2.75
Government Employees Pension Fund38.69 billion1.75
Victor Odili87.87 billion3.96
Pascal Dozie37.07 billion1.67
Sani Mohammed Bello28.87 billion1.30
Babatunde Folawiyo23.83 billion1.08
Gbenga Oyebode19.80 billion0.89
Ahmed Dasuki19.35 billion0.87
Karl Olutokun Toriola100.10 million0.005
Total2.22 trillion100

SOURCE: TheCable

 

