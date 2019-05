FULL LIST: The 37 Zamfara APC candidates sacked by Supreme Court (updated)

Exactly five days to the swearing in of politicians who emerged victorious in the 2019 general election, the supreme court delivered a judgement that shook the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Zamfara, the party had what it considered a clean sweep but on Friday, the highest court in the land awarded the ruling party’s votes to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The cause of this massive loss by the party could be traced to internal crisis that prevented it from holding primary elections.

In all, APC lost seven house of representatives seats, three senatorial positions, 24 house of assembly seats, and governorship.

Below is a full list of those affected by the ruling:

GOVERNORSHIP

Mukhtar Shehu Idris

DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP

Mahadi Aliyu Gusau

SENATE

Tijjani Yahaya, Zamfara north

Aliyu Bilbis, Zamfara central

Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara west

HOUSE OF REPS

Muhammad Ibrahim Birnin-Mogaji Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency

Husaini Moriki Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency

Rikiji Garba Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency

Zubairu Bungudu Bungudu/Maru federal constituency

Sharu Anka Anka/Talata Mafara federal constituency

Muhammad Rini Bakura/Maradun federal constituency

Bukkuyum Jibo Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency

STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Abubakar Kaura – Kaura Namoda south constituency

Kabiru Moyi – Birnin Magaji constituency

Yusif Moriki – Zurmi East constituency

Mannir Aliyu – Zurmi west constituency

Shehu Maiwurno – Shinkafi constituency

Aliyu Abubakar – Tsafe East constituency

Aminu Danjibua – Tsafe West constituency

Dalhatu Magami – Gusau East constituency

Sanusi Liman – Gusau West constituency

Ibrahim Hassan – Bungudu East constituency

Yakubu Bature – Bungudu West constituency

Ibrahim Habu – Maru North constituency

Haruna Abdullahi – Maru south constituency

Mustapha Gado – Anka constituency

Isah Abdulmumini – Talata Mafara North constituency

Aliyu Kagara – Talata Mafara South constituency

Mohammed Sani – Bakura constituency

Yahaya Shehu – Maradun 1 constituency

Yahaya Abdullahi – Maradun 2 constituency

Aliyu Gayari – Gummi 1 constituency

Aminu Falale – Gummi 2 constituency

Yahaya Jibrin – Bukkuyum North constituency

Tukur Dantawasa – Bukkuyum South constituency

Lawan Liman – Kaura Namoda North constituency

SOURCE: TheCable