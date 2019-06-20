Governor AbdulRazaq disbands board of state-owned companies

The boards of all companies owned by the Kwara State government have been disbanded on the order of AdbulRahman AbdulRazag, the Governor of the state.

Governor AbdulRazaq also directed the operation of their bank accounts be “suspended until further notice,” a statement by the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Adegboyega Mobolaji Odetokun, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government Mamman Sabba Jibril, said on Wednesday.

The companies affected by the dissolution include Kwara Hotels Limited; Harmony Holding Limited (HHL); Harmony Securities Limited; HHL Investment and Trust Limited; HHL Investment and Property Development Company LTD; HHL Insurance Brokers LTD; Harmony Courier and Logistics LTD; Harmony Transport Services LTD; Harmony Ventures and Supplies LTD; and Harmony Facility Management Services LTD.

Others are Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre LTD; Kwara Football Academy; Ilorin Cargo Terminal Company LTD; Patigi Regatta Motel LTD; Kwara State Cashew Nut Processing Company LTD; Kwara State Tourism Kitchen Company LTD; Kwara Waste Management LTD; and the International Aviation College.

The statement directed the Managing Director of each company to immediately hand over to the most senior management staff of the company.