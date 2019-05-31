ICYMI: Rich Nigerians buy judgement, says Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, leader of the senate, says some rich people buy judgements to the detriment of poor in Nigeria.

Lawan spoke at the upper legislative chamber during a screening on Thursday.

The senate leader had moved a motion for the confirmation of Abubakar Musa Sadiq as the president of the FCT customary court of appeal.

The senator said the judiciary is meant to be fair to all Nigerians., adding that the founding fathers of country died to make life better for every Nigerian.

“Ours is a society where people who have so much money buy judgments. I think that is not the type of society that we want,” Lawan said.

“We want a society where those at the lowest line, the vulnerable, the disadvantaged can go to courts and get judgment because they deserve to get those judgments regardless of their socio-economic status.

“Judiciary, you are expected by Nigerians to be firm, to be fair, to be committed to those ideals that the founding fathers of this country worked and died for – that is to make life better for every Nigerian.

“This senate and indeed the national assembly will be sitting for close to the last time and I believe a request by Mr President is significant that we cannot afford it go through all the processes of confirmation process and procedures.

“I therefore move that we suspend all the process that ordinarily it should have gone through with a view to meeting this national interest by confirming the nominee in the committee of the whole.”

Thereafter, Sadiq was confirmed as the president of the FCT customary court of appeal.



SOURCE: TheCable