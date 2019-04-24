NIMASA, NOSDRA partner on marine oil spill management

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has on Wednesday agreed to work together to achieve greater efficiency in marine oil spill management.

The two government agencies which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja said it was aimed strengthening cooperation, coordination and mutual assistance in marine oil Spill Management and make responses to marine oil pollution incidents in Nigeria efficient and effective and consequently ensures marine environment sustainability.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, noted that the two agencies worked together assiduously to identify the areas of similar responsibilities touching on oil spill pollution management in the marine environment as set out in the International Convention for Oil Pollution Preparedness Response and Cooperation (0PRC’90) and reached a mutual agreement with due consideration for the statutory mandate of the Agencies.

The DG who was represented by Engr Joshua Fashakin added that the MoU is a commitment made by the two agencies and should not stop on the signing ceremony but should continue to guide and guard actions at even targeting zero oil spill in the country and the region at large.

“The success of this MoU depends on the effective implementation of the provisions in the MoU by the two partners,” he reiterated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director-General NOSDRA, Mr Idris Musa noted the agency since its establishment in 2006, has been committed to creating, nurturing and sustaining a zero tolerance for oil spill incidence in the Nigerian environment and since then its collaboration has seen a continuous expansion through several technical cooperation agreement.

He said “as an agency tasked with Oil Spill Management, Emergency Response and Control, we recognize the importance of strategic and progressive partnership with NIMASA to create a harmonious and bilateral relationship.

“It is in light of this that the Agency welcomes the development of this MoU to enhance efficiency and competency in discharging its responsibilities as the lead Agency for the management of oil spill incidents in Nigeria.”

He emphasised that this new agreement will strengthen and reinforce cooperation and the institutional capabilities of both agencies and lead to further possibilities in addressing the present global and emerging trends in oil spill management in the marine environment.