NYSC camp not fit for human habitation-Kwara Governor

Kwara NYSC camp not fit for human living: AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday decried the poor condition of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC)orientation camp in the state describing it as a “penitentiary” not fit for human habitation.

Governor AbdulRazaq who made this comment at the swearing in of the NYSC 2019 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1) at Yikpata Orientation Camp in Edu Local Government Area of the state, said his government would do something quickly to rehabilitate the camp, beginning with fixing the water and health facilities.

“I apologise for the state of your living accommodation. After seeing them, it is like a penitentiary. It is not fit for human living,” AbdulRazaq said.

“The people in charge before should have done better. By saying that, I have thrown a challenge to myself and my administration to make things better,” he added.

The governor said he would look at the quick-fixes to make things easier for the corps members such as water and health facilities while others would be considered in the next fiscal years.

AbdulRazaq challenged the varsity graduates to come up with brilliant ideas that can transform the state, saying he would accommodate anyone with great ideas on how to create wealth irrespective of their backgrounds.

“I hope some of you will remain in Kwara to create jobs and take employment. Our philosophy is to create employment and to create services through entrepreneurship,” he added.

“And those of you that have ideas in businesses and wealth creation, our doors are always open to you. We don’t care which state you come from; all we care about is what you can contribute to our society.

“So, whatever idea you have to improve these facilities, pass it to the top; it will get to me and we will listen. We will make things happen here. Definitely, there will be changes from now on. Your group may not see the full effect of the changes but the subsequent groups will see. In civilian government, as you are aware, we have to appropriate in the State Assembly to get funds to do things.

“What we can do for you immediately we will do it.”

The NYSC camp coordinator, Ikupolati Esther, thanked the governor for the visit and his promise to help give the facilities a facelift.

“This Governor is a serious-minded Governor. They have said it and I have seen it. They say that seeing is believing,” she said, urging the corps members to do their best to serve the country in Kwara State.