Obaseki congratulates National Assembly leadership

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the new leadership of the National Assembly, which emerged on Tuesday, June 11 after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

At the Senate, former Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan was elected President of Senate beating Senator Ali Ndume by a wide margin of votes. In the election for Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta State beat Senator Ike Ekweremadu who held the position in the last two Senates.

In a message of congratulation sent on Wednesday, Governor Obaseki expressed confidence that their leadership will usher in the much awaited era of collaboration between the National Assembly and other arms of government.

SEE FULL STATEMENT:

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I congratulate the new National Assembly Leadership led by Senator Ahmed Lawan and Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila in the Senate and House of Representatives respectively on your impressive elections.

I am confident that your reign will usher in the much-desired era of collaboration and mutual support for the executive and judicial arms of government as well as other levels of government, to consolidate on the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the country.

Your rancour-free elections by millions of Nigerians, who spoke through their elected representatives, is an expression of our trust in your capacity to provide effective leadership in tackling the security and other challenges in the country, through people-centric legislations, motions and other forms of interventions.

Accept the assurances of my highest regard.



Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki,

Governor, Edo State.

