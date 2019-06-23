Ripples Data Journalism Masterclass: Make policymakers accountable, IPC Director, Arogundade urges journalists

Data journalists have been admonished to look beyond figures bandied by public policy makers and link the numbers to development with the objective of holding public officials accountable.

Lanre Agogundade, Executive Director, International Press Centre (IPC), made the charge in Lagos during a one-day Data Journalism Masterclass organised by the Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ).

Arogundade was represented by Dr Qasim Akinreti, Lagos NUJ Chairman and Deputy Director News at Voice of Nigeria (VoN).

The Centre held the training in partnership with Code for Africa, Code for Nigeria, BudgIT, International Press Centre, and CNN Multichoice African Journalist award winner, Arukaino Umukoro.

The 10-hour intensive training focused on the application of Data Journalism techniques to Public Sector Finance Reporting, Conflict Reporting, and Migration Crisis Reporting.

Arogundade, who charged participants to be effective watchdogs, said they must do more than collate data.

“You must be able to predict what happens in politics, business and so on. You must hold policy makers responsible. Tell the CBN governor he is not getting it right and proffer alternatives,” he said.

Dr Akinreti making a point during the programme

Dr Akinreti who also spoke in his capacity as an executive committee member of the NUJ, said the union was ready to partner with Ripples Nigeria, RCDIJ’s sister organization, to report community projects using data journalism as a tool.

He challenged participants to beam their search lights on community news reporting,

Resource partners for the masterclass from Code for Africa and Code for Nigeria, John Eromosele and Blaise Aboh, respectively, took the participants through intensive and practical sessions on data gathering, fact-checking, data verification, data cleaning, data analysis and data visualization.

The participants were also introduced to tools needed to tell their stories better.

Some facilitators at the event discussing

On Public Sector Finance Reporting, the resource person from BudgIT who is also the Head of Extractive Unit at the civil advocacy group, Abel Akeni, challenged participants to identify systemic issues in public financing and investigate same.

While speaking on budget tracking, he highlighted the value chain to include, Revenue Sources, Budgeting Process, Release of Fund, Project Level Development, Project Execution, Monitoring and Evaluation, Savings.

On his part, CNN Multichoice African Journalist award winner, Arukaino Umukoro explained that reporting Conflict and Migration crises should reflect humanity, empathy, accuracy, and respect for privacy rights.

CNN/MULTICHOICE African Journalists Awards winner, Umukoro engaging participants

Participants expressed satisfaction at the quality of the training and lauded the centre for the valuable opportunity.

“I will be able to tell stories more with data that people can relate with on the economy, capital market and the financial market,” says Otto Ikon Abasi Abasi from Proshare WebTV.

For Ridwan Adelaja from Nairametrics, “this will go a long way in enhancing my expertise. I think every journalist needs to attend this kind of training.”

Executive Director of RCDIJ, Ibemere Samuel, while encouraging journalists to take advantage of other opportunities presented by the centre, expressed optimism that participants at the masterclass would build on the training to tell better stories.

Participants listen attentively to a lecture

The Masterclass also included interactive sessions and presentation of certificates to participants.

From the hundreds of applications received from across Nigeria, the forty (40) journalists from across media types and organizations selected were in attendance at the Masterclass, which held at the Sheraton Hotel in Lagos.

Tea break offers participants opportunity to catch their breath

According to the Programme Director of RCDIJ, Chinedu Chidi, the application process was highly competitive and successful applicants met a set of standard criteria including, proven investigative reporting experience, and prior data journalism training experience. Overall, the final selection reflected a rich mix of balance, diversity and inclusiveness, consistent with the centre’s values.

Participants have lunch after hours of intensive lectures.



