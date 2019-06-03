Rivers: Group hails Army’s position against Governor Wike

A group, League of Rivers Progressives (LRP) has applauded the Nigerian Army for what it called efforts in maintaining law and order in Rivers state, as well as its display of professionalism in the conduct of its affairs in the state.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Vincent King and made available to press, it stated that the Nigerian Army has proven to be an unbiased organization that has continually acted in the best interest of the people of Rivers state.

“The Nigerian Army in Rivers state has been outstanding in the discharge of its core responsibilities, which is responsible for the relative peace enjoyed in the state.”

The statement further stressed that the Nigerian Army has always risen to the occasion when the need arises and displayed that it is an unbiased organization that is out to protect the common man and woman on the streets.

“The Nigerian Army has indeed come to the rescue of the oppressed people of River state whose rights have been trampled upon by political thugs loyal to governor Nyesom Wike. The activities of political thuggery, kidnappers and militants have been curtailed due to the numerous sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Rivers state,” it stated.

The League of Rivers Progressives further accused the state governor of attempting to frustrate and blackmail the Nigerian Army in Rivers state because it has refused to avail itself to do the bidding of the governor who has a penchant for attacking anyone that criticizes his unpopular policies in the state.

“With the support of the Nigerian Army has extended to other security agencies in River state, Rivers people can now go about their normal business without fear of political persecution by the governor and its cohorts.”

The group further appealed to the Nigerian Army authorities to ignore the calls and political pressure mounted on it to transfer the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Rivers state, Major General Jamil Sarhem, as the GOC is indeed non-partisan, and one of the best GOC’s the Nigerian Army has had in Rivers state.

“We call on the leadership of the Nigerian Army to ignore calls made by some influential people to transfer the GOC 6 division from Rivers state as the calls are made out of selfish interest and not in the interest of the generality of the Rivers people.”

It further stated that the calls were politically motivated because the GOC has frustrated their efforts at using the Nigerian Army against the people and has refused to do their biddings.

“The GOC of 6 Division has stood on the side of the truth, and the people of Rivers state and this has been a source of frustration for those that have been in the habit of oppressing the people of Rivers state.”

It would be recalled that the Governor of Rivers state had accused the GOC 6 Division of engaging in crude oil bunkering, a claim that has been refuted by the army authorities as unsubstantiated and lacking in merit.