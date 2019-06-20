Soldiers in warfront: Buratai quoted out of context – Lawyer

Rights Lawyer , Osuagwu Ugochukwu has condemned a news story by the Sun Newspaper implying that the Chief of Army staff, General Tukur Buratai indicted Soldiers for being unserious and lazy .

The lawyer believes General Buratai must have been quoted out of context in order to portray the Chief of Army Staff and Army as a whole as incompetent.

The Lawyer posits that such publication casting the Army Chief in bad light is against national interest and aimed at weakening the morals of the Soldier.

The Lawyer urged Nigerians to discountenance the publication as it is mischievous