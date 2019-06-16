Terrorism: Group condemns killings by ISWAP, charges supranational bodies to support Nigeria

Following series of heightened attacks by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) around the Lake Chad Basin, the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has called for the intervention of the international community.

With the Nigerian military effectively chasing out Boko Haram leftovers, the sect switched focus to the Lake Chad region , wrecking havoc on helpless women and children.

Remnants of Boko Haram elements dislodged from the north-east region had converged around the area forming an alliance with displaced terrorists from Syria, Iran and Mali.

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre has condemned in strong terms the activities of these radical Islamic fighters whose only nemesis appear to be the Nigerian Government and her military.

SHAC Executive Director, Grace Akatu made this known at a world press conference on Sunday in Abuja.

To avoid further horror, however, the SHAC has appealed to countries around the world to join forces with the Nigerian authorities in combating the menace of ISWAP.

“ The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre, a civil society organization, devoted to the entrenchment of sustainable peace and development in Nigeria is alarmed with the nefarious activities of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) around the Lake Chad Basin,” the statement began.

“ The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre has reviewed the operations of the Nigerian authorities in the fight against terrorism and wishes to commend the Nigerian government for the commitment in the fight against terrorism.

“ The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre appreciates the way and manner the Nigerian authorities have tackled the Insurgency in North East Nigeria in the past four years. This was evident in the reclaiming of local government areas in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States that were once under the control of Boko Haram terrorist.

“ The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre is however alarmed with the activities of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) around the Lake Chad Basin region and the consequent risk this has posed to harmless women and children.

“ The activities of ISWAP around the Lake Chad Basin region is a source of concern given the way and manner it has continued to maim, harass and kill innocent people that consist mainly of women and children.

“ The activities of ISWAP has constituted an enormous threat to the economies of countries around the Lake Chad basin such Cameroon, Niger, and Chad, hence the need for urgent intervention in a bid to address the menace that activities of ISWAP have posed in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“ The Nigerian Authorities cannot address the ISWAP challenge alone; it consequently behoves on all well-meaning countries to join forces with Nigeria in confronting this terrorist organization.

“ The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre consequently calls on all the countries in the world to see the threat posed by ISWAP as a global threat rather than a regional threat because of the support it enjoys from international terrorist networks around the world.

“ The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre also calls of international humanitarian organizations such as the United Nations and its affiliates to rise to this challenge posed by ISWAP in a bid to ensure that the world is a better place and women and children are protected from harm.

“ The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre reiterates that the efforts of the Nigerian Authorities must be complemented in a bid to rid ISWAP out of the Lake Chad Basin region in the overall interest of peace.

“ We consequently believe that the urgency of now requires that all the necessary support the world can avail Nigeria should be given in the quest to defeat terrorism in Nigeria, as well as the Lake Chad Basin region. The world must indeed act fast.”