Toyosi Ogunseye, former Sunday Punch Editor, elected Vice President of World Editors Forum

Toyosi Ogunseye, former Editor of Sunday Punch and current head of BBC West Africa, has been elected Vice President of the World Editors Forum.

Ogunseye, a multiple award winning journalist at local and international levels, was elected into the WEF executive committee at the body’s annual board meeting in Glasgow, Scotland on June 1. She takes over from Marcelo Rech, Vice President of Journalism, Groupo RBS, Brazil.

Also at that election, Warren Fernandez, Editor in Chief of the Straits Times and SPH’s English, Malay and Tamil publications in Singapore, was elected as the new President replacing Dave Callaway, formerly editor of USA Today and CEO of TheStreet.com.

The World Editors Forum is the network for editors within WAN-IFRA. Its board of 24 Editors advise WAN-IFRA on matters affecting newsrooms, quality journalism and press freedom.

“Warren and Toyosi’s elections ensure WEF is in good hands as we encounter then challenges of the next two years. With media freedom under attack from all sides, a diverse, experienced leadership is what we need to help bring our industry together,” said outgoing President Dave Callaway.

