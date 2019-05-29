You are celebrating a stolen mandate, Frank tells Buhari, APC

A Political Activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – not to celebrate “a stolen mandate.”

Frank in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said that majority of real voters never gave their mandate to the APC’s presidential candidate during the last election, adding that “until the Supreme Court decides the true winner between Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the inauguration of Buhari for a second term in office remains illegal. “

According to the political activist, May 29 would have been a day of joy but Nigerians are mourning because of a government that has forced herself on them, “however we remain hopeful that the judiciary would restore our stolen mandate.”

While assessing the last four years of the APC’s government under Buhari, Frank said: “most Nigerians who brought him to power in 2015 are now regretting doing so in the first place.

“Despite all the heavy propaganda his government has embarked on, the promise to end insurgency is still a mirage. Under your administration not only that Boko Haram insurgents are still active, kidnapping and banditry that were no threat have compounded the country’s woes.

“The so-called anti-corruption war of your government in the last four years only succeeded in victimising Nigerians in the opposition. No official in this government can boldly say what the recovered amounts are being utilized but Nigerians know they are being re-looted.

“On the economic front, this administration is notorious for amassing loans. Unemployment is at record breaking levels, while small and big businesses have collapsed without any remedy even as corruption at the state level has been subsidized on several occasions in the name of bailouts and and Paris Club refunds.”

Frank who commiserated with Nigerians over what he described as the “inauguration of a totalitarian President” added that “as from today, May 29th, 2019, till a court of competent jurisdiction decides the true winner of the last general election, Buhari is an illegitimate President.”

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying if the Next Level plan of the APC’s government is allowed to stand, the country might have been damaged beyond recognition when Buhari finishes.

He also called on religious leaders, traditional rulers and all patriots to continue to pray and speak out against injustice in the society, assuring that through legal means, Atiku Abubakar’s stolen mandate would be retrieved in due course.